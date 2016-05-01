Needs Assessment Ordered For Charlotte County School Plan

A 25-thousand dollar contract has been awarded to Blacksburg-based OWPR Architects in Charlotte County to conduct a needs assessment of the county’s Phase Two school construction project. The Charlotte Observer reports that the original Phase Two plan came back with a 7.2 million dollar change order, so the board of supervisors had some concerns about why that happened. The review is due to be completed within 90 days. Phase One of the school construction project is underway at Bacon and Phenix Elementary Schools, with the plan adding classrooms and gymnasiums at both facilities.