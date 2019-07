High Bridge Trail State Park Offering Nighttime Bike Tour

HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL STATE PARK IS HOSTING A SPECIAL EVENT THIS WEEKEND. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE PARK…HOSTING A GUIDED BIKE TOUR — TO HIGH BRIDGE AND BACK — SATURDAY NIGHT. HIGH BRIDGE TRAIL IS TYPICALLY CLOSED AT DUSK, BUT THIS NIGHTTIME EVENT WILL GIVE VISITORS AN OPPORTUNITY TO EXPLORE THE TRAIL AFTER DARK. IF YOU WANT TO CHECK IT OUT, BE AT THE OUTDOOR ADVENTURE STORE SATURDAY NIGHT AT 7 O’CLOCK. THERE’S AN ASTRONOMY PROGRAM AT 8 — IN HONOR OF THE 50th ANNIVERSARY OF THE APOLLOW 11 MISSION TO THE MOON. THE ENTIRE BIKE RIDE SHOULD TAKE ABOUT FOUR HOURS. THERE’S NO ADDITIONAL FEE FOR THE EVENT. CHILDREN ARE WELCOME.