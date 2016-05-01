Long Term Drug Investigation Nets 10 Arrests

We’re learning information today about a long term investigation involving as many as 10 people within the SOuthside Virginia region. All have been arrested for dozens of drug and firearm charges. In a statement from Virginia State Polcie Spokesperson Corinne Geller, the Tri-County Drug Task Force conducted an operation late last week at homes across Lunenburg, Charlotte and Mecklenburg Counties. The task force continues searching for seven more people who are also indicted in the case. Geller says methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, cocaine, prescription painkillers, and numerous guns were seized. The investigation also led to charges of child neglect and distribution of drugs near a school.

Those arrested in Charlotte COunty include Travis Wade, of Phenix, Randolph Kube, of Charlotte COurt House, Donald Wayne Toombs, of Keysville, Vern Allen Musante, of Randolph, Williams Courtney Jones, of Red House, and Carrie Hostetter, of Red Oak.

In Lunenburg County Geller says the arrests include John Vaughan, of Victoria, and Robert Earl Dix, of Keysville.

ANd in Mecklenburg COunty, arrested were Jessie Ray Mullins, of Buffalo Junction, and Lindsey Pettus, of Chase City.

Meanwhile, a number of people are considered fugitives on the run. They are Donald Carnell Bass, of Red Oak, Timothy Wayne Dooley, of Victoria, Chet Atkins, of Keysville, Stacy Joan Coleman, of Chesapeke, Charles Moore the Fourth, also of Chesapeke, Jose Miguel Serrano, of Kenbridge, and Steven Michael Serrano, of Victoria.

Anyone with information on the wherabouts of these seven people is strongly urged to contact their local law enforcement agency.