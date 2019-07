Farmville Hiring Meter Reader/Repair Technician

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS HIRING. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THERE’S AN OPENING AT TOWNHALL FOR A WATER METER READER AND REPAIR TECHNICIAN.

THE STARTING SALARY IS JUST OVER 29-THOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR. APPLICANTS WITH AT LEAST A HIGH SCHOOL DAPLOM A ARE PREFERRED…AND YOU’LL NEED A VALID DRIVERS LICENSE. THERE’S A BACKGROUND CHECK, PHYSICAL EXAM AND A SUBSTANCE ABUSE SCREENING. THE JOB INCLUDES BOTH PHYSICAL AND CLERICAL WORK…BEYOND LOCATING, READING AND REPAIRING BOTH WATER AND PARKING METERS. THE DEADLINE TO APPLY IS TUESDAY, JULY 23rd AT 5 PM.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO DOWNLOAD AN APPLICATION, GO TO FARMVILLE VA DOT COM AND CLICK “JOBS.”