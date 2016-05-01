Farmville Town Council Approves Initial Funding For New Ambulance Service

More on the proposed EMS service… At Tuesday’s meeting this week, Mayor Whitus stated that the town council will allocate 30-thousand dollars from this year’s budget to go towards hiring and executive director for the rescue squad. Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College have agreed to match that amount for a total of 90-thousand dollars to start off the EMS budget.

The council then voted to also allocate 50-thousand dollars for general maintenance and to help with cost repairs to all of the Prince Edward County Volunteer Rescue Squad vehicles.