Hampden-Sydney College first-year head basketball coach Caleb Kimbrough has announced the appointment of Quinn Newton as an Assistant Coach. Newton served as an assistant coach at Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama under Coach Kimbrough during 2018-19.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quinn to the Tiger family,” said Kimbrough. “He will be a huge asset to our basketball program and the H-SC community. Quinn brings positive energy, a tireless work ethic, and a variety of coaching skills that will help to develop our student-athletes and push H-SC basketball to new heights.”

At Huntingdon, Newton assisted in recruiting, scouting and player development while also involved in operational duties. He prepared film breakdown and analysis for the program, and provided coaching support to the junior varsity program, as well.

“With thanks to Chad Eisele and Coach Kimbrough, I am truly blessed to join the Hampden-Sydney and Tiger communities,” said Newton. “Hampden-Sydney has such an incredible history of excellence. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with our young men and continue the H-SC tradition.”

Newton served as a basketball coach as well as a strength and conditioning coach for the Maine Renegades AAU program in Gorham, Maine during 2018, while also completing an internship at Next Level Athletics in Portland, Maine. He provided basketball instruction, coached games and designed personal training programs in strength and conditioning.

Newton also completed an internship at Integrity Hoops in Santa Monica, California during 2017. He worked in strength and conditioning, and on-court coaching with players at all levels, including NBA and college.

Newton was a four-year starter at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine (2014-18), earning State of Maine Rookie of the Year and All-Maine Rookie Team honors in 2015. He was a Third Team All-Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC) selection in 2016, while earning GNAC All-Academic Team honors for three years (2016-18). Newton was a two-time honoree on the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Honors Court (2017-18), and served on the Saint Joseph’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for two years (2016-18). Quinn graduated from Saint Joseph’s in Standish, Maine in 2018 with a Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science.