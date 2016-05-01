National Night Out 2019 set for August 6th

It’s time to start planning for National Night Out 2019, which is scheduled for Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Last year, citizens of Farmville took an impressive stand in the fight against crime by holding 9 events in neighborhoods across town, earning Farmville a national ranking of 16th in areas with a population of 15,000 or less.

Farmville Town residents can celebrate the fight against crime by hosting neighborhood block parties that bring neighbors, communities, and the police department together. McGruff the Crime Dog and police department members will visit neighborhoods hosting these events. Those wishing to host an event are asked to contact the Farmville Police Department with plans for their event by July 26th.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug–prevention awareness, develop and strengthen partnerships between police and residents, and generate support for anti-crime programs such as Neighborhood Watch, Crime Solvers and Business Watch.

To learn more about National Night Out and how to plan your neighborhood event, please contact the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-9259.