DRINKING WATER PROBLEM CORRECTED

Customers of the Town of Drakes Branch were notified on July 3, 2019 of a problem with our drinking water, and were advised to boil all drinking/cooking water until further notice.

Bacteriological tests collected on June 25, 2019 and July 1, 2019 indicated the presence of coliform bacteria and / or E. coli. The Boil Water Notice was issued as a safety precaution due to the presence of the bacteria in the water supply.

Additional sampling performed on July 8, 2019 and July 9, 2019 resulted in all distribution samples testing negative for detection of bacteria in the water. Therefore we are pleased to report that the problem has been corrected and that it is no longer necessary to boil all drinking/cooking water. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.

As always, you may contact the Town Office at 434-568-3091 or at 4800 Drakes Main Street, Drakes Branch, VA with any comments or questions.